Growing up with her overprotective father Hulk Hogan, Brooke wasn't allowed to date or be alone with a boy. But now that's she's turning 20, she's moving out and renting an apartment in Miami Beach, facing new responsibilities and opportunities as she tries to build a career as singer. Despite their recent divorce, both Mom and Dad help Brooke with the move. But will Hulk be able to let go of his little girl?