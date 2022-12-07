Brooklyn DA

Not Available

This series follows some of the 500 prosecutors working at Kings County District Attorney's Office in Brooklyn, N.Y., and tells their emotional stories as they deal with some of the toughest high-profiles cases in the country -- including sex trafficking, murder, corrupt judges and politicians, and mobsters. As the attorneys share their successes and failures, they also allow a peek at their eccentricities and the big personalities that drive them to take on the everyday challenges of working at one of the nation's largest DA's offices.