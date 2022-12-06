Not Available

Four New York couples are about to make their private lives public. Join the Emmy award-winning team behind 'Taxicab Confessions' as they expose the passion and the pain that go along with modern love. On the surface, these New York couples seem to have perfect relationships. But behind closed doors, there are infidelity accusations, addiction struggles, and secret longings for same-sex encounters. Watch what happens when the documentary crews follow their daily lives and film every 'intimate' moment. Raw, unpredictable, and highly addictive, you've never seen a reality series quite like 'Brooklyn Kinda Love'.