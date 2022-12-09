Brother, Gacha

Not Available

Elementary school student Miko was born to a poor family. Made responsible for all the housework by her mother and siblings, she hopes to escape from the harsh reality. One day, Miko inserts a coin to play with ‘Oni-chan Gacha’, a vending machine which dispenses toys in plastic capsules. She turns the handle as she wishes for a kind brother. Her world undergoes a drastic change from that day on. Older brothers who are like fantasies, appear before her one after another. The older brother who always smiles, the handsome older brother, the older brother who looks a wee bit scary but always protects her … Which brother will Miko choose?