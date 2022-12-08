Not Available

On "Property Brothers," dynamic twin siblings Jonathan and Drew Scott work as a team to find clients down-and-out fixer uppers and turn them into renovated masterpieces. Brotherly love, however, gets tossed aside in "Brother vs. Brother," a competition series that features the Scotts as mentors to a new generation of home improvement specialists. Jonathan, a licensed contractor, and Drew, a real estate agent, are each assigned a team of five contestants -- a mix of designers, renovators and builders -- who are tasked with renovating various properties with a goal of increasing the values. The teams are given limited timelines and budgets to determine which elements of the properties should change and which ones should remain the same, and after a review process of each property, the competitor who can't cut it each week is eliminated. The last team member standing wins $50,000.