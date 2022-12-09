BrotherAnnie

Not Available

I work as a web developer and designer in Osaka, one of Japan's largest cities. At 23 years old, I've been sharing my life in Japan for over 2 years now. For me, the best part about living abroad is that it keeps you actively learning, and there's always something new and exciting to make you smile or jump or laugh or just totally freak out. I share my experiences on my blog, and in my comics and videos. I used to work as an English teacher in Mie Prefecture, and before that I studied abroad as a student at Kansai Gaidai University.