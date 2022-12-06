Brotherly Love

Not Available

Joe Roman has come by his self-reliance naturally. His parents divorced when he was little, and his dad”a race car driver”remarried and focused primarily on his new family with his young wife Claire. Joe spent his childhood on the move with his mother, venturing out on his own when he was just 15. A year after his father's fatal accident, Joe returns to Philadelphia to collect his share of his Dad's estate, a car customizing business. His reunion with Claire and his half brothers is a little rocky. Despite her best efforts, Claire is struggling to keep the business afloat. Fifteen-year-old Matt, tormented by a number of teen crises both real and imagined, harbors a lot of resentment toward Joe. And Andy, a wildly imaginative seven-year-old, can't quite hide his need for a father figure. It doesn't take long for Joe to realize how much he's needed, so he accepts Claire's offer to move in and work in the family business. Downstairs in the garage, Joe works alongside