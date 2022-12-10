Not Available

Ador is a well known and respected CIDG Police Official, with a loving family as his support. Cardo, on the other hand, loves the solitude of the mountains in the province as a SAF Trooper. Their lives take a sudden turn when Ador gets himself entangled in a syndicate by being betrayed by one of his own colleagues, resulting to his death. To conceal this fact, Cardo was ordered to pretend to be Ador and finish the mission what his brother left behind. He will also be force to pretend to his brother's family and friends, and be re-united with his grandmother, whom he despised, for assuming she abandoned him.