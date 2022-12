Not Available

In this short-lived TV ripoff of ANIMAL HOUSE, three fun-loving misfits (Zipper, Checko & Ronald) inhabit the basement of the preppie Pi Nu fraternity house on the Crandall College campus, run by unctuous Dean Crandall. Zipper, Checko & Ronald don't spend much time going to class, preferring instead to hang out, torment the more straight-laced members of Pi Nu and chase the beautiful, stuck-up girls of the Gamma Iota sorority.