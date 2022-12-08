Not Available

Terry and Jon Wittmaack's father started a small business changing light bulbs for old ladies with big houses. The two brothers have taken that little family business and transformed it into a full-blown home remodeling company that does more than 1,000 projects a year — and they're not just changing bulbs anymore. DIY Network's Brothers on Call takes you into the hectic and often hilarious world of two brothers taking home improvement to the next level. The ultra-competitive world of construction might just be the easy part of the job; running a company with your polar-opposite brother is the biggest challenge. Brothers on Call gives homeowners useful home improvement tips and inspires them to take on projects of their own, all through the entertaining antics of two brothers.