Brothers & Sisters is a drama from executive producers Ken Olin and Jon Robin Baitz. The LA-based Walker family is an ordinary American family. The adult siblings -- Sarah Walker (formerly Whedon), Tommy Walker, Kevin Walker, Justin Walker, and Kitty Walker -- try to live up to their parents' expectations. Alongside their mother Nora Holden, Nora's brother Saul Holden, Sarah's husband (now ex-husband) Joe Whedon, Tommy's wife Julia Walker, Kevin's husband Scotty Wandell and mysterious Holly Harper. And last but not least Rebecca, Holly's daughter. Who they originally thought was their half sister but later found out they had a half brother, Ryan instead, the Walkers struggle through their everyday lives.