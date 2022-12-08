Not Available

Brottskod - from the creators of P3 Documentary Since 2005, the Swedish people imprisoned by Fredrik Johnson and Kristofer Hansson's radio documentaries on P3 on the events that shook Sweden. Their captivating narration has accompanied us in the hammock on vacation, on long flights during busy work weeks, or just as a companion on a typical weekday evening. Now is the time for Fredrik and Kristofer to take their documentaries to TV screen. This fall, sent the first eight episodes of Brottskod on TV3. The first season takes Fredrik and Kristofer up the dramatic stories of Örnligan with Liam Norberg, Arts coup against the Museum of Modern Art, the pursuit of Ioan Ursut who shot two police officers and five other strong stories about crime.