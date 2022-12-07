Not Available

It’s one thing to design your own home, but it’s another to turn your knack for design into a full-time job. Danielle Bryk is about to embark on her biggest challenge yet. After successfully turning a rundown rooming house into her family home, she is putting her money, marriage and sanity on the line and starting her own property company and design firm: The Bryk House. In each episode, we watch Danielle try to balance both her home and work environments as she starts her new venture. Like any new business owner, the stakes are huge and she has to prove to her clients that this newcomer can out-design, out-perform and finally deliver what she promised on time and on budget. She will encounter demanding clients, renovations that don’t go according to plan and the daily drama that a young family always brings.