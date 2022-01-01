BTS Muster: Sowoozoo

The Muster, which means an assembly of the troops, will mark the end of BTS' eighth-anniversary celebrations, known as BTS Festa. BTS made its musical debut on June 12, 2013. Through their eight-year journey, BTS has hosted five Musters to date. BTS' sixth Muster was slated to take place in 2020 but was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. This year's Muster revolves around the theme of Sowoozoo, the Korean title of their hit song Mikrokosmos. Here are all the details you need to know to prepare for Muster.
