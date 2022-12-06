Bubblegum Crisis Tokyo 2040

Not Available

In the 2030's, an earthquake hit Tokyo, killing millions and devastating the city. In order to speed up the rebuilding after this castrophe, the powerful Genom corporation mass produced boomers: smart robots that can be designed and programmed to take on almost any task. Seven years later some of the boomers have started going rogue, mutating horribly and destroying everything in their path. Tokyo must rely on the services of the vigilante group of women known as the Knight Sabers.