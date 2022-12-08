Not Available

Buch in de Bajes is a Dutch television documentary that is being aired by RTL 4. In thee tv show (that is being presented by Menno Buch), looks Buch 8 weeks inside the Dutch prison system. In season 1 he gets a look inside the prison Almere (P.I. Almere). In season 2 the prison in Vught (P.I. Vught) is being focused on. In the tv show/documentary he interviews the prison staff and prisoners. When the tv show first aired it was an unique moment in the Netherlands since this was the first time that the Dutch public could see for themselves the reality of life inside a prison.