Based on the character created by Sarah, the Duchess of York in her children's book series, Budgie the Little Helicopter is a series that ran for 39 episodes beginning in 1994 and was inspired by the Duchess' flight training experience in the Royal Navy. Budgie, a small blue helicopter with a bright yellow cap lives at Harefield Airfield in Oakhamshire. His friends include Pippa - a green, single-engined monoplane, Lionel the Helicopter, Chuck - a twin Chinook helicopter, Patsy the Stunt Plane, Oliver the Owl, Fergus the Cat and many more.