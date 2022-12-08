Buford and the Galloping Ghost

Not Available

Buford is a smart but sleepy bloodhound who lives deep in the murky swamp county of Fenokee. He teams up with two teenagers, Cindy Mae and her older brother Woody, and the trio solves confusing mysteries that baffle Sheriff Muletrain Pettigrew and his overeager, but dimwitted deputy Goofer McGee. Buford's abilities are expanded with ears that revolve like radar dishes, and his nose responds to clues like a geiger counter; he also howls his heart out when the moon comes out and has a running feud with a brown raccoon. Nugget Nose is a short and feisty ghost prospector who finds adventure riding his invisible horse and is also a guardian to Wendy and Rita, two cowgirls who work at the Fuddy Dude Ranch whose owner is grouchy old Fenwick Fuddy. Nugget is always battling Fuddy and takes delight in harassing him in odd and humorous ways. Whenever the girls are in trouble, Wendy summons Nugget Nose by rubbing on her special nugget necklace.