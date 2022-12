Not Available

Buckle up for an incredible journey into the fascinating secret world of the car factory, which will see BBC Two getting under the bonnet of the UK car industry. James May, Kate Humble and Ant Anstead are live behind the scenes at one of the biggest and busiest car factories in the country - the MINI Plant in Oxford. Over two nights they’ll reveal the science, engineering and people that keep us all on the road and see a car built from start to finish in a little over 24 hours.