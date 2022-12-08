Building Dream Homes

Not Available

This 15-part series follows some of the nation's architects leading the way in groundbreaking design, as they battle with builders, blueprints and the clients who hire them, all in the name of making dream properties become a reality. From complex million-pound residential projects to loft conversions and kitchen extensions, this series is on the ground from design to handover as the diggers arrive, the roof goes on, the cantilevered staircase is fitted, and the client walks through the door, with big reveals in every episode. The show crosses the country, picking out some of the most exciting and innovative residential builds happening at the moment and showing first-hand the drama, headaches and hard work it takes to design and build them. We see the highs and lows that come with taking on such ambitious projects as our architects take on everything from tricky clients to hurricane-force winds. Budget plays a part in every story, so viewers gain an insight into how much builds cost and what can be achieved.