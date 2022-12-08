Not Available

Building Penguin Paradise tells the incredible story of SeaWorld Orlando’s daring attempt to build the most ambitious penguin attraction in the world. With incredible behind the scenes footage and cutting-edge Computer Generated Images, it will bring to light the audacious feats of SeaWorld’s largest ever expansion: freezing Antarctic conditions in Florida, 45 feet high ice cliffs, closer-than-ever animal encounters and a palatial home for 245 penguins. But they have 18 months to finish it and no room for error: can they pull it off before the grand opening day?