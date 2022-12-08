Building Penguin Paradise tells the incredible story of SeaWorld Orlando’s daring attempt to build the most ambitious penguin attraction in the world. With incredible behind the scenes footage and cutting-edge Computer Generated Images, it will bring to light the audacious feats of SeaWorld’s largest ever expansion: freezing Antarctic conditions in Florida, 45 feet high ice cliffs, closer-than-ever animal encounters and a palatial home for 245 penguins. But they have 18 months to finish it and no room for error: can they pull it off before the grand opening day?
