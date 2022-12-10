Not Available

Many people think building their dream home is out of their budget. But it doesn't have to be. As far as architectural designer Charlie Luxton is concerned, it doesn't have to break the bank, and he wants to prove it. As presenter of `Building the Dream', Luxton works with potential homeowners looking to turn a plot of land into their dream home that suits their lifestyles but doesn't cost too much to build. He helps them get the best out of their designs and introduces them to others who have created their own dream homes. The first-time builders then must choose whether to take the advice under consideration in their designs or ignore it and stick to their original plans.