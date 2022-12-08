Building the Impossible: The Seven Wonders of the Ancient World

Not Available

The dusty ruins of the 'Seven Wonders' are transformed to their former glory using high-end computer graphics in this information-packed production. An eye-opening documentary that unravels the genius behind these incredible monuments and attempts to discover how they were built. Of the Seven Wonders, only the enigmatic pyramids of Giza remain, but this fascinating portrait allows us to witness the glory of the greatest constructions ever built without modern machinery. It also tells the story not just of kings and queens, but of the sculptors, architects and engineers who made the vision a reality.