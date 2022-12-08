Building The World Cup

Not Available

Go behind-the-scenes of one of Brazil's biggest engineering projects: The creation of three state-of-the-art football stadiums capable of hosting international soccer at the highest level. A complex refurbishment of Rio de Janeiro's iconic Maracanã Stadium - the site of the country's last World Cup defeat on home turf; the high-tech Corinthians Arena in São-Paulo - a project so cutting edge much of its advanced technology hasn't even been tested at international level; and the vastly expensive vanity project that is the Amazônia Arena in the heart of the Brazilian rainforest. All three stadiums are different - architecturally and engineering-wise. But all three share the same problems - tight schedules, sky-rocketing budgets, unpredictable weather conditions and mass, country-wide protests. With the 2014 World Cup looming and the eyes of the world on Brazil, can the country deliver on time and on budget?