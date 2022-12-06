Buildings That Shaped Britain

Not Available

In this fascinating series, we chronologically chart the most significant evolutions in British architecture. We outline the impact that this architectural history has had on the cultural, social and political development of Britain from The Dark Ages to the 21st century. We join respected historian - and Chief Executive of English Heritage - Dr Simon Thurley on a compelling journey through Britain’s architectural history. He paints an exhaustive and extremely interesting picture of the human ingenuity that has shaped our nation’s structural past. Visiting Britain’s groundbreaking buildings, Thurley shows how Britain has developed its own distinctive architecture over the last thousand years, observing that this tells us a great deal about who we are today. With the additional help of period specialists - historians, engineers, archaeologists and architectural historians - the series uncovers amazing stories and revelations about each building, revealing why and how certain structures have helped alter the architectural, social, political and geographical landscape of Britain. Produced by Talkback Thames for Channel 5 in association with the History Channel. First shown on Five.