With a unique approach to stylish living, Style Media's new docu-series "Built" follows high-fashion male models whose handy skills extend beyond the runways to remodeling homes. Produced by Endemol USA, "Built" follows a Manhattan home design and construction service staffed exclusively with male models who are also experienced handymen. On each new episode of "Built", the five-man crew will tackle a home makeover project by helping their clients with remodeling challenges. With their different personalities and skill sets, the "Built" team sometimes struggles to find common ground in their work; however, their dizzying good looks bind them together and ensure a handsome ending.