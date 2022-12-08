Built in Britain

Not Available

In this two part series Evan Davis sets out to find the scale of the engineering challenge Britain faces and how we can tackle it. Britain's infrastructure is a hot topic. Nearly everybody agrees we need more of it for our economy and for our future, but the roads, railways, water and power networks we rely on everyday are creaking. Taking us behind-the-scenes to access bits of Britain you never see, Evan will show how the challenges can be overcome - and how we've rediscovered our great tradition of epic engineering.