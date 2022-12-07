Not Available

FUEL TV's breakout show Built To Shred and host Jeff King are back with a vengeance for season two. Built to Shred is the world's first build-and-ride sports show featuring top skateboarders and alt-sport shredders. This time around season two promises bigger builds, more sports and of course, more once-in-a-lifetime obstacles to shred, while staying true to its eco attitude by continuing its resourceful trend of using salvaged, reclaimed and recycled materials. Far-fetched ideas become shreddable realities as athletes wield power tools, create legendary terrain and throw down tricks that have never been done. So, grab a front row seat to the most creative BMX, FMX, Snow, Water, and Skate action on TV.