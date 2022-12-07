Not Available

Bulging Brides is a television series that focuses on a bride's desperate struggle to drop unwanted inches so that she can look picture perfect on her wedding day. The series is co-hosted by Tommy Europe and nutrition specialist Nadeen Boman.Each half-hour episode features the story of one bride-to-be in the high-anxiety period less than two months before the big day. The bride has her wedding dress, but it doesn't fit. Racked by tension from the bridal arrangements and petrified by the thought of not feeling her best on her big day, the bride-to-be has turned to the Dream Team as a last resort to lose her excess weight and fit in her gown.