Welcome to the Bullet & Gunn guide. Bullet & Gunn is a take-off of Starsky & Hutch and replaces Bulger MD on The Footy Show in 2005. It has many similarities to Starsky & Hutch and has made a big bang on Australian Television! Set in Sherrin County it is the story of two cops, Finley Bullet and Kye Gunn out to save the county from the evil Frank Stone and his sidekick, Diggo, with help from the stylish Lovelace and Finley's famous mother Edna Bullet they set out to fight crime and keep the streets of Sherrin County safe. Stars footballers Shane Crawford (Hawthorn) and Nathan Brown (Western Bulldogs, Richmond), former footballers Sam Newman, (Geelong) Billy Brownless (Geelong) Garry Lyon (Melbourne) and Dermott Brereton plus many other Aussie Footy Personalities guest star. Note: Episode Info will be updated every Friday Afternoon.