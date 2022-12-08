Not Available

Bulloch Family Ranch chronicles the lives of Julie and Rusty Bulloch, a fun-loving working class couple who work hard to make ends meet. High school sweethearts married for nearly 30 years, the couple aspires to find a balance between work and family. The two are fully committed to their kids – all 25 of them. Along with Brodie and Amanda, their two biological kids, Rusty and Julie have welcomed 23 teenagers – most teetering on the brink of self-destruction – into their central Florida ranch. Offering a second and last chance to make it in the world, at the Ranch the teens find family, structure, discipline, love, respect, direction and some good home cooking. There is also a lot of family fun, whether it is playing paintball, pulling pranks, re-inventing extreme sports in their backyard or just hanging out telling silly stories around the fire. The Bullochs are by no means millionaires. Their ranch isn’t a palace and they did not intentionally plan on any of this; but one day a young lady reached out for help and ever since, Rusty and Julie have extended a hand again and again. (Source: UP TV)