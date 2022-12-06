Not Available

Bullrun is the fastest, meanest balls-to-the-wall road rally in the world. Bullrun, which is hosted by Bill Goldberg, will put real people behind their favorite wheels in an all out rally across the United States, with a big money prize and even bigger bragging rights waiting at the finish line. The twelve teams will race over 4,000 miles, 9 states, 18 days, and use a total of 12,658 gallons of fuel. Each week one team will be eliminated, until there is finally only one team left to win the $200,000.