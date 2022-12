Not Available

Bump! is the world's first gay and lesbian travel and lifestyle television series. It is unique and international in scope. In each episode Bump! presents a new gay-friendly destination in a stylish and upbeat format. Bump! travels the globe in search of fascinating gay human-interest stories. From gay tourism hot spots like Miami and London, to urban centers such as Montreal and Los Angeles, Bump! focuses its lens on gay and lesbian communities around the globe.