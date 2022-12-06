Bungaku Shoujo

Not Available

The "mysterious school comedy" centers on the unusual members of a high school literary club. Tōko Amano, a high school senior who calls herself the "literary girl" as the club president, is actually a supernatural creature (yōkai) that devours stories — she tears pages from books to munch on them. Her club subordinate is Konoha Inoue, a second-year high school boy who writes stories every day for Amano to eat. He once wrote an award-winning novel, but he wrote it under the penname Miu Inoue so readers thought the author was a mysterious 14-year-old bishōjo novelist. The stress from the novel's fame and its movie and television drama plans turned Inoue in an introverted recluse.