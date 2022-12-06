Not Available

The story’s main character Mariko is a woman studying child welfare in Hokkaido. She grew up always doubtful about the love from her mother, who looked nothing like her and who passed away 9 nine years ago. One day, she finds some of her mother’s belongings at a relative’s house, and she heads to Tokyo to seek out the truth behind her birth. Meanwhile, Futaba is a college student living in Tokyo who is focused on her band. She gets an opportunity to appear on television, though her mother is strongly opposed to it. Naturally, Mariko is shocked when she happens to see Futaba on television, since the two of them look completely alike.