Bureau of Alien Detectors was a animated show that aired in 1996 on UPN as part of their Saturday Morning Programming Block, UPN KIDS, which is now defunct because of apparent problems from UPN. This show only aired for one season and no second season was made. The producer of this show was Saban International. There hasn't been any word on if the show will be in reruns or on VHS or DVD. Also I'd like to add that this show aired on Fox Kids U.K. in 2004 . Introductory Voiceover To many, it's modern day folklore, to others it is simply tabloid headlines but to a select few it is the ultimate reality. Intergalatic aliens have arrived on Earth, now they move among us. Only one top secret elite group of trained professionals has the ability to detect these extraterrestrial beings. B.A.D.: The Bureau of Alien Detectors. Led by Squadron Leader Sergeant Ben Packer, military war hero. Special Agent Shane Sanderson, life science expert. Moose Trengganu, alien encounter survivor. Colin Ma