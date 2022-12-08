Burger Land

Not Available

What's better than a big, beefy burger to satisfy a big, beef-starved appetite? Nothing, says George Motz who, as author of the best-selling book ``Hamburger America'' and creator of the same-named documentary, knows the subject of burgers inside and out. On the half-hour series, Motz takes viewers on a taste-testing adventure across America, exploring the nation's most iconic and historic burger joints to reveal what goes into making these burgers the best in the land. Each episode features a tour of a different region, focusing on three established burger spots that Motz has previously encountered, plus one that somehow has escaped his hamburger-happy palate.