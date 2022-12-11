Not Available

In First We Feast's new series "Burger Scholar Sessions", Burger Scholar George Motz teaches you everything you need to know about cooking regional hamburgers. George has eaten thousands of burgers in the last 18 years of research, and now he's on a mission to share his knowledge of method. From the Texas smoked burger, to the Mississippi slugburger, to the Tennessee deep-fried burger, hamburger history is alive and well in George Motz's kitchen. Here is your ultimate master class on regional hamburgers.