Meat lovers, rejoice! Michael Symon is taking a summer road trip to taste the best of the American classics: burgers and barbecue. Whether it's mouthwatering, mile-high cheeseburgers or slow-smoked, fall-off-the-bone ribs, Michael is going to eat and meet his way through some of the best all-American spots to get your grub on. And what better way to wash it all down than with local beers and brews, sure to make any meal a perfect 10. So, get ready to get full, because you don't want to miss the delicious flavors of Burgers, Brew & 'Que.