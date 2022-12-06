Not Available

Burke's Law, a Four Star-Barbety Production, depicted the crime-solving adventures of dashing, debonair swinger Amos Burke (Gene Barry), an L.A.P.D. homicide captain who just happened to also be a millionaire. Each week, Burke (a suave, and very eligible, womanizing bachelor) would be faced with a mysterious murder case involving an assortment of colorful suspects (each portrayed by a special guest star, often cast "against type" and getting a chance to ham shamelessly). Burke, upon receiving the inevitable call to the crime scene, usually gave a terse "When? Where? I'm on my way"; then, forsaking his mansion and "date du jour", he would be transported in style by Henry (Leon Lontoc), his Philippine chauffeur/valet/chef/butler. Burke was aided in his investigations by brash young Detective Tim Tilson (Gary Conway), who was usually trying to outshine his boss, and gruff veteran Detective Sergeant Les Hart (Regis Toomey), Burke's long-time friend, with an occasional assist from