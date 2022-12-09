Burn-Up Scramble

Not Available

Rio Kinezono, who just wants to find love in her life... so much so that she often changes around her living arrangements just to attract the right man. So far, the only man she was able to attract is her perverted superior, Yuji Naruo... and he's being protected by Matsuri Tamagawa, his overly-zealous girlfriend. Rio is also a member of a super-secret squad known as "the Warriors". Her teammates are Maya Jingu, a quiet girl but an extreme gun-nut, and Lilica Evett, a shy and insecure telepath.