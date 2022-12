Not Available

Fuego en la sangre is a telenovela that began transmissions on January 21, 2008, through Mexico's Canal de las Estrellas network. Starring Adela Noriega, Eduardo Yáñez, Diana Bracho, and Guillermo García Cantú. It is the Mexican remake of the Colombian soap operas Las Aguas Mansas and Pasion de Gavilanes. The theme song called "Para Siempre" is sung by Vicente Fernández. The telenovela received TVyNovelas Award for Best Telenovela, in 2009.