Burning Hands

"Yat Gor" Chak Koon-yat, "Win Jeh" Ho Ching-fa, and "Yee Jai" Hugo Ng have followed their master Szeto Sing to learn con tricks and illusions since childhood. Yat and Fa grow fond of each other over the years, but a competition estranges them and they lose contact. In order to flush out the mole, a casino tycoon named Fok Chun-sing colludes with Szeto to induce Yat and Hugo into taking up a secret mission, resulting in their reunion with Fa. With each of them possessing a unique talent, they gradually uncover that the mole might be Fok's right-hand man Lam Lui, confidant Yau Yuet-wah, or one of their rivals. But nothing is as it seems. To come into terms to why Fok killed his father Chiang Tin-lung twenty years ago, Yat infiltrates the Chun Sing Group, dealing a crushing blow to the crisis-ridden casino. That leads to an enmity between siblings, total severance of the master-disciple relationship, and irreconcilable differences between father and son.