Burning Love follows fireman Mark Orlando (Ken Marino) as he searches for the perfect woman. The scripted comedy series features an impressive line up of comedic actors from film and television including Ken Marino, Malin Akerman, Kristen Bell, Michael Ian Black, Adam Scott and more. Burning Love gives viewers a front row seat to the champagne toasts, candles, heartbreak, bubble baths, chocolate, choreography, hair extensions, roller skating, betrayal, spray-tans, and rainbows in the most romantic, comedic web series ever made.