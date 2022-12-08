Not Available

Filmed on location in regional Australia, this six-part series reveals the challenges presented to doctors and nurses in the bush. Seven’s cameras go into the community, following staff and patients who work and live in an unforgiving environment. In the style of top-rating programs such as RSPCA Animal Rescue, Border Security and Medical Emergency, "Bush Doctors" will explore a range of cases that arrive at NSW’s Dubbo Base Hospital and beyond. The show will also follow the local ambulance service as it responds to calls for help from the community.