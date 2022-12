Not Available

In a battered army truck, his home a simple roll of blankets, Major Les Hiddins seeks out and records the different kinds of bush food and medicines used by Aboriginal people for thousands of years. He's a bush survival expert for the Australian Army and travels alone through the vast, almost totally unpopulated lands of northern Australia to carry out his unique job. And despite the solitude he's a chatty, humorous man who is as entertaining as he is informative.