Bush Tucker Man: Stories of Survival

The vast Australian Outback has claimed many lives and spawned many legends. In thisseries, the popular Bush Tucker Man, Les Hiddins, travels through some of Australia's most remote territory to explore tales of mystery, courage and survival. Following the trail of famous adventurers, explorers and bushmen, Les draws on his survival skills, his bush tucker knowledge and his fascination with stories of survival to uncover new evidence about intriguing legends and pioneering journeys.