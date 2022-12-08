Not Available

This 26 part documentary series is a powerful revelation of a secret war – the SOUTH AFRICAN BUSH WAR. The Bush war lasted from 1966 until 1989, making it one of Africa's longest conflicts. The Bush War was fought in Northern Namibia (former South West Africa), and also in Southern Angola - so-called 'Operational Area' or 'Border'. For the fi rst time ever – we reveal previously censored military footage which unashamedly tells the story of the true events of South Africa's Secret Bush War. This series packs a powerful punch providing an intimate, sometimes shocking, yet balanced glimpse of an important era in Africa's history.