Join mates Brandon Walters (Australia) and ABC3's Kayne Tremills on a wild journey as they trek throughout Australia on some seriously weird and sometimes deadly wildlife missions during Bushwhacked!, an action-packed, adrenalin-pumping adventure series. From chasing down dangerous spiders, killer sharks and venomous snakes, as well as friendly penguins and loveable turtles, the boys are constantly kept on their toes as Brandon sets Kayne amazing missions to complete during each episode. Along the way the mates meet wildlife experts and Indigenous communities who help them achieve their mission. They get involved in Indigenous rites and ceremonies, such as traditional smoking ceremonies and totem dances, try local bush tucker and learn about bush medicine. But it's as much about the journey and their budding friendship as it is the destination - with the boys crisscrossing the country to remote parts of Australia such as Lamington National Park in South East QLD, Papunya and Central Desert NT, Bruny Island TAS, coastal NSW and Port Lincoln SA. Getting to each challenge is a mission in itself as they travel on some seriously cool devices such as segways, remote controlled skateboards and high powered speed boats. Whether they're waiting for a funnel-web spider to appear or digging in the blazing heat, this series is unlike anything you've seen before on Australian children's TV! As Brandon and Kayne say 'Let's get Bushwhacked!'