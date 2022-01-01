Not Available

Busted & Disgusted is a reality show on Fox Reality Channel that features hidden camera footage of the disgusting things people do while they think nobody is watching. The series was created by Danny Wolf and premiered on April 1st, 2009. This shocking hour-long show will have you convulsing in disgust as you experience the vile nature of some of the grossest behavior ever caught on tape. Youll see disgruntled servers add their own secret ingredients to food, office workers who find interesting uses for the photocopier, and corporate businessmen who use the elevator as a convenient place to relieve themselves. But thats not all! Busted & Disgusted captures cashiers who steal from the register, cross-dressing office workers, and landlords who help themselves to their tenants belongings! Each episode features a collection of video clips that loosely follow a theme.